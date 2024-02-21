Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.