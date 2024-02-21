Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

