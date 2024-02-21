Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.73.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
