Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

