Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PMM opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

(Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.