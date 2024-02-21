Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.06.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $253.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $257.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.