Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 2,285 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 157,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

