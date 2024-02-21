Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New $56,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 63.4% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 418,289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 10.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 276.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 637,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $115,400. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

