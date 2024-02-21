Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New $29,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 118,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.