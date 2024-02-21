Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $51,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.