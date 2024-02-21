Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.