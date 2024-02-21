Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

