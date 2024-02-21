Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.96% of Prothena worth $387,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

