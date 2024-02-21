ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 1,727,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.21. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

