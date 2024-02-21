Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 123,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $459,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,744. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.