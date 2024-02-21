PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.47 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

PRG stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. PROG has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.35 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in PROG by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PROG by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PROG by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

