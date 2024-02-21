PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Down to $32.26

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.26, but opened at $30.38. PROG shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 169,594 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PRG. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

PROG Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PROG by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in PROG by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PROG by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

