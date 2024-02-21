PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

PROG Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PRG opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Stephens raised PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PROG by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 143.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after buying an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

