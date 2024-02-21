PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.3 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.
PROG Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. 803,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. PROG has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROG
Institutional Trading of PROG
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 143.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 444,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PROG
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.