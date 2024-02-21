PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.3 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

PROG Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. 803,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. PROG has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that PROG will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of PROG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 143.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 444,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

