Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 1%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.39. Approximately 901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$273.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Mathieu Burtnyk acquired 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,090.30. Company insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

