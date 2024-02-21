Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down to $76.21

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.21, but opened at $72.37. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 316,044 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,073,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,339,358.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,840 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,087. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,186,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.