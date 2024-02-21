Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Primo Water by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $6,613,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,823,000 after buying an additional 325,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

