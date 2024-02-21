Presearch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $378,843.92 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $378,843.92 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

