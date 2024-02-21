PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get PPL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Trading Up 1.1 %

PPL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 832,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PPL by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,645,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 566,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 107,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.