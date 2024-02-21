Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,674 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $78,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 92.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 64,987 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $292,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 127.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $6,809,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 58,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

