Populous Market Cap Achieves $2.06 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Populous has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $259,227.53 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

