Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.44

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 640105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,006 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

