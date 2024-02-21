Piper Sandler Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $31.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 941,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $30,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

