PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 186,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 52,495 shares.The stock last traded at $94.68 and had previously closed at $94.75.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.