Photronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,864 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 371% compared to the typical volume of 396 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 128,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 648,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,957. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

