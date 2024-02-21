Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,808. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,623,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,995,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

