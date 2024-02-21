PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $379,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

