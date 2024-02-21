Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,585,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,190,344 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $317,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 518,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,278,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,957,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119,009 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 333,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 4,363,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,154,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

