PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEPL opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

