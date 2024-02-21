Penumbra (PEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $268.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.28. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 238,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

