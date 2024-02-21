Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.71 ($0.02), with a volume of 462797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
Pennpetro Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.97.
About Pennpetro Energy
Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.