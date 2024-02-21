Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

