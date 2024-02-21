Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

