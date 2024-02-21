Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,878 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $323.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.10. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $335.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

