Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.35.

Shares of FND opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

