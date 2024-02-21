Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,978 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 215,888 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

