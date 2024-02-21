Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 21,957 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 53.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Upstart by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Upstart by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Down 2.5 %

Upstart stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,058,832.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,685. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

