Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 16,532 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 144.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after buying an additional 22,766,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 1,266,046 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.