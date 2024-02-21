Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.58%. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

