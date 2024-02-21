Pearl River Capital LLC Has $881,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $4,180,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 39.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 835,871 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.