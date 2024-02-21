Pearl River Capital LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 215.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $242.88 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

