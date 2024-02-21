Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock worth $2,555,044,418. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

