Peabody Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,753 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 12,685 call options.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 1,139,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $28.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $11,486,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,923,900 shares in the company, valued at $453,984,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 478,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $11,486,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,923,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,984,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,899,502 shares of company stock worth $117,016,557 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,822 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

