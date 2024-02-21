Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises 4.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1623 Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. William Blair cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $8.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.76. 457,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,226. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

