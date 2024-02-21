Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $215.32 million and $7.42 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

