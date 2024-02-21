Patriot Financial Partners GP LP Acquires 167,100 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank accounts for about 11.5% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned about 6.04% of Metropolitan Bank worth $24,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 79.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 294,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 255,585 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,009. The firm has a market cap of $468.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.96 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

